OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on OVH Groupe from €12.00 ($12.90) to €10.40 ($11.18) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OVH Groupe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.85.

OVH Groupe stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. OVH Groupe has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

