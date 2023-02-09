Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) was up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 4,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Patriot One Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.

