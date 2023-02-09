Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CRO Robert Kl Clarkson Sells 63,324 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $378,677.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 901,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,413.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $86,560,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,819,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

