PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 42.1% per year over the last three years.

PNNT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.49. 2,148,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.55.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNNT. StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 68,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2,390.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

