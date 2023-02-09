PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Marianne Sullivan Acquires 9,900 Shares

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $14.42 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -126.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

