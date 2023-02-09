Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading 4.7% Higher

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.55. 50,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 251,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.34 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.85% and a return on equity of 12,528.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $250,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 161,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 333,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,108,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after acquiring an additional 258,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

