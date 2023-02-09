Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Shares Down 2.3%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 2,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Perseus Mining Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.
About Perseus Mining
Perseus Mining Ltd. engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perseus Mining (PMNXF)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.