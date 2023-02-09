Philcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $109,201.44 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and $109,201.44 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Philcoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00436251 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,313.53 or 0.28898036 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00441879 BTC.

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

