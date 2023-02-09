Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.28-$2.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PECO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 460,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 448.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 370,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

