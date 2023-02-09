Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.18

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.18 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 78.50 ($0.94). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 79 ($0.95), with a volume of 497,403 shares.

Picton Property Income Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £430.97 million and a PE ratio of 524.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.15.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

Picton Property Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

