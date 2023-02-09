Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,845 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $433,667,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $142.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.18. The stock has a market cap of $418.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.