Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PIPR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $152.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.42. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $168.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $665,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,013,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

