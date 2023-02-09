Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 5,824 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $205,354.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,683.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Progyny Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.59. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Progyny Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

