PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $75.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PulteGroup by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,060,000 after purchasing an additional 318,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.