Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Cut by DA Davidson (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $14.38 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $212.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.68. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

