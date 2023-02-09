Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $553.00 million-$557.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.62 million. Qualys also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.10-4.18 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.29.
Qualys Price Performance
Qualys stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.22. 444,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,935. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 20.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.