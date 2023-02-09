Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $553.00 million-$557.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.62 million. Qualys also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.10-4.18 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.29.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Price Performance

Qualys stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.22. 444,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,935. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,956. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 20.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.