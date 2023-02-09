Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.2-131.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.01 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.18 EPS.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $122.22. 444,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,935. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.07 and a 200-day moving average of $129.18. Qualys has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.29.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,956. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,239,000 after buying an additional 53,473 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

