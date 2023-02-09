Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5,602.62

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Quantum has a market cap of $5,602.62 and $181,242.93 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00050826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030517 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019099 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00226175 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,979.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

