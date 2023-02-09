QUASA 1-Day Volume Reaches $119,697.84 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $112.08 million and approximately $119,697.84 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031408 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019634 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00221943 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002940 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00147166 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $113,036.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

