Radicle (RAD) Price Hits $2.06 on Top Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Radicle has a market cap of $100.40 million and $12.55 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radicle has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00009068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002470 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00443397 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,667.56 or 0.29371454 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.00429237 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.
Buying and Selling Radicle
