Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s previous close.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27. Rapid7 has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $118.25.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $1,631,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

