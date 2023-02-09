Ravencoin Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $358.89 million and $35.66 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002444 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00443566 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.11 or 0.29382646 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.00445561 BTC.
About Ravencoin
RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,194,701,935 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
