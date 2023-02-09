Raydium (RAY) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (RAY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001159 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $44.78 million and $9.23 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,898,686 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.