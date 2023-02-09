Raymond James Downgrades Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.74.

EW stock opened at $78.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.66. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $7,015,975. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,468,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,261 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

