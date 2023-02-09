Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s FY2023 earnings at $10.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.46 EPS.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RRX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $155.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $165.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 309.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 10.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 95.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after buying an additional 46,626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 22.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 172,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 82,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.