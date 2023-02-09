Regional Management (NYSE:RM) PT Raised to $38.00

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stephens from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

RM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Regional Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:RM traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.41. 23,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,626. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 43.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $329.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Regional Management

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $161,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 677,794 shares in the company, valued at $21,011,614. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,817 shares of company stock worth $2,749,969. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after buying an additional 40,186 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Regional Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 709,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 140,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 396,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.