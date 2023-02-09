Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNLSY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Renault from €28.00 ($30.11) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Renault from €34.00 ($36.56) to €36.00 ($38.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of Renault stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

