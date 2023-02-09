Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.79) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.98). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.54) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

AGIO opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.92. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,982,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,820 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,391.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

