Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Compass Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of CMPX opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,552.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,471,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,161,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

