Research Analysts Set Expectations for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 210.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeff Evanson sold 103,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $125,971.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,012,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.