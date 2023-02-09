Richard Waldo Scott Sells 12,506 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of L stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.83.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.
