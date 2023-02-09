Richard Waldo Scott Sells 12,506 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:LGet Rating) SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Loews Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of L stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Institutional Trading of Loews

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,444,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,168,450,000 after acquiring an additional 201,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,716,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,468,000 after buying an additional 83,726 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,034,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,547,000 after buying an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,288,000 after buying an additional 40,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,627,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

