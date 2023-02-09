Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Robert Half International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Robert Half International has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Robert Half International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $82.70. 762,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,047. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $125.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Robert Half International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

