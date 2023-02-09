Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Robert Half International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Robert Half International has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.
Robert Half International Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $82.70. 762,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,047. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $125.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International
In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Robert Half International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
