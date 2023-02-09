Royal Bank of Canada Increases FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Price Target to GBX 165

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 165 ($1.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FGROY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 129 ($1.55) to GBX 131 ($1.57) in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

Shares of FirstGroup stock remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 493. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

