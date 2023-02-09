Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €625.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €625.00 ($672.04) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($666.67) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €540.00 ($580.65) target price on Kering in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($720.43) target price on Kering in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €660.00 ($709.68) target price on Kering in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($607.53) target price on Kering in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Kering Stock Performance

KER stock opened at €567.90 ($610.65) on Monday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($448.82). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €527.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €515.91.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

