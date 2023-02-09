R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.70

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.70 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.91). R&Q Insurance shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.93), with a volume of 47,425 shares traded.

R&Q Insurance Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of £286.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.39, a quick ratio of 1,042.17 and a current ratio of 1,042.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.69.

Insider Transactions at R&Q Insurance

In related news, insider William Spiegel sold 2,822,371 shares of R&Q Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £1,919,212.28 ($2,307,022.82).

R&Q Insurance Company Profile

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

