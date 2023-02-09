Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.61

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.61 and traded as low as $24.51. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 2,545 shares traded.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61.

