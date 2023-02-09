Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAIA. Citigroup raised their target price on Saia to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.35.

SAIA opened at $290.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.59. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.40.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Saia by 64.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 107.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

