Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.31

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and traded as high as $9.87. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 2,168 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.00 ($15.05) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

