Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.04

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 97947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Separately, HSBC upped their target price on Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Samsonite International ( OTCMKTS:SMSEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $790.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsonite International S.A. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

