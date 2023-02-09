Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.04

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 97947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC upped their target price on Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Samsonite International Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.
About Samsonite International
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.
