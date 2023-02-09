Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.54

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and traded as high as $26.28. Saputo shares last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 647 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAPIF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Saputo Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

