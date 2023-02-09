Savaria (TSE:SIS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.72

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.72 and traded as high as C$14.96. Savaria shares last traded at C$14.89, with a volume of 252,978 shares.

SIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.80.

The company has a market cap of C$988.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.72%.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total value of C$153,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,610,805.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

