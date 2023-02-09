Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Essex LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.

