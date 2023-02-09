Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MWA. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

MWA opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $109,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

