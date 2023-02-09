Shannon Bishop Arvin Purchases 830 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director Shannon Bishop Arvin purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $49,725.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at $167,867.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SYBT opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.45. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of research firms have commented on SYBT. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,789,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,663,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,106,000 after purchasing an additional 311,114 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,138,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,984,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.