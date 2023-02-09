Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $6.75 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after buying an additional 4,941,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1,784.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after buying an additional 2,702,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 21,739.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

