SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $86.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SJW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

SJW stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In related news, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $62,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 40.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

