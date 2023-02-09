Sonen Capital LLC Buys 197 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sonen Capital LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.3% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 130.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,737 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,880. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.65. 643,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,539. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

