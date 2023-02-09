South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) & American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Head-To-Head Analysis

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

South32 has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares South32 and American Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South32 $9.27 billion 1.60 $2.67 billion N/A N/A American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -31.64

Insider and Institutional Ownership

South32 has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium.

0.1% of South32 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of South32 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for South32 and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South32 0 2 3 0 2.60 American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares South32 and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South32 N/A N/A N/A American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96%

Summary

South32 beats American Lithium on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa. The Worsley Alumina segment offers bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Western Australia. The Hillside Aluminium segment offers aluminium smelters at Richards Bay, South Africa. The Mozal Aluminium segment includes aluminium smelter in Mozambique. The Brazil Alumina segment covers alumina refinery in Brazil. The South Africa Energy Coal segment comprises of open-cut and underground energy coal mines and processing operations in South Africa. The Illawarra Metallurgical Coal segment consists of underground metallurgical coal mines in New South Wales, Australia. The Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal segment involves in the exploration and development of metallurgical coal deposit in Queensland, Australia. The Australia Manganese segment produces manganese ore in the Northern Territory and manganese alloys in Tasmania. The South Africa Manganese segment

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

