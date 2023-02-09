S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $371.10. The stock had a trading volume of 207,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.17 and a 200-day moving average of $346.81. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus cut their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.