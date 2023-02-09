S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $371.10. The stock had a trading volume of 207,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.17 and a 200-day moving average of $346.81. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus cut their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
Further Reading
