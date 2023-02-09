SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,325,526 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the previous session’s volume of 354,073 shares.The stock last traded at $72.71 and had previously closed at $73.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.39.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

